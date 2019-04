A young girl was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Northampton on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious collision on the Boughton Green Road on April, 8.

At around 7.15pm, a blue A140 Mercedes was in collision with a nine year old pedestrian.

The girl was taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.