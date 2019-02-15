Girl, 6, in hospital as boys aged 12 and 13 arrested after car hits tree in Northampton

Two youngsters have been arrested following a road traffic collision in Croftmeadow Court, Blackthorn.

Both boys were arrested yesterday (Thursday, February 14) on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The car pictured after hitting the tree yesterday evening.

The collision occurred at around 6.40pm when the vehicle collided with a tree in the eastern district of Northampton.

A six-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.