Girl, 17, dies in motorbike crash in Northampton

A 17-year-old girl has died in a motorbike crash in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in Boughton Fair Lane, in Moulton, Northampton, yesterday afternoon (March 13).

The collision happened at about 4.50pm when a black Lex Moto 125cc motorbike collided with the back of a red Vauxhall Corsa.

The rider, a 17-year-old girl, was thrown from the bike into the path of a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the opposite direction.

The girl sadly died at the scene.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 08010 174615, quoting incident number 361 of 13/03/18.