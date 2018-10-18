Ghost walks covering murders, exorcisms and witches are coming to Northampton

A self-guided ghosthunting app featuring the ghoulish history of Northampton's exorcisms and murders is coming to town this Halloween.

The very best of Northampton's ghost tales can be enjoyed in a hassle-free way later this month as part of a new ghost walk app.

A Lancashire-based theatre company called Hard Graft spent 3 days in Northampton gathering the most blood-curdling stories it could, before recording each one and putting them into a website App.

Between October 29-31, people will be able to navigate the 18 ghost stories around the town using just their smartphone and a pair of headphones, completely at their own pace and leisure.

Hard Graft founder Mark Whiteley said: “This is the first time people will be able to go on self-guided ghost tours of Northampton.

“We’ve been doing guided walks for around 10 years in so we know where to look for the best stories, but this is our first one in Northampton.

"When we were in Northampton researching the best ghost stories we visited libraries and a lot of pubs and found some really cracking tales.

“The stories we’ve uncovered cover a range of things. I can’t say too much as I don’t want to give them away but there are stories on murders, exorcisms and witches for people to enjoy.”

The tour works with geofencing, technology which creates a virtual geographic boundary, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area.

Ghost icons will appear on their Snikkit Map and when story-hunters get within a 10-metre radius of it, the story relating to the landmark will begin playing in their headphones.

The tours are a collaboration between Hard Graft and Snikkit.com, a Web based app which specialises in online stories, histories and adventures, such as this.

