Getaway car used in armed robbery on Northampton jewellery shop dumped and burnt near supermarket

A car set on fire after being dumped near a town centre supermarket is the car that was used as a getaway in an armed robbery in Northampton town centre.

Just before 11am today, five masked men were seen escaping Michael Jones Jeweller in Gold Street after ramming the front door of the store.

The burnt-out getaway car

They entered a Hyundai hatchback before speeding off down Bridge Street, at one point driving down the pavement to avoid a stationary bus and causing people to jump out the way.

That hatchback has since been left half-a-mile away in Auctioneer's Court near the Morrisons and was set on fire.

The car was left a three minute drive away from the jewellers

