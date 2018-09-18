Get your business idea off the ground on Start-Up Day at Northampton library

Northampton Central Library will join over a dozen UK libraries opening their doors to aspiring entrepreneurs for Start-Up Day this week.

The national day on Thursday (September 20) is held to support anyone with a good business idea to get it off the ground.

It is the biggest ever co-ordinated event for start-ups, with 150 free workshops, talks and events taking place around the country.

A stellar line-up of seasoned business experts will be on hand to equip entrepreneurs with the tools they need to get their idea off the ground.

A day of practical workshops and talks will inform attendees about how to protect their ideas, write a business plan, manage social media and pitch for investment.

Events at Northampton Central Library will include Tom Warner of Warner Edwards, a successful Northamptonshire business, talking about his business journey, coaching, branding, networking and speed mentoring sessions.

Councillor Cecile Irving-Swift, Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for budding entrepreneurs who have a business idea but aren't really sure how to turn it into a reality.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with the British Library once again for our Start-Up Day this Thursday and look forward to welcoming our business experts and speakers.”

Start-up Day is presented in collaboration with Santander.