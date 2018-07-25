Gas company apologies for disruption after major route into Northampton is shut

Nine engineers are currently dealing with a 'gas escape' on the A508 in Northamptonshire.

The A508 has been closed both ways from M1 junction 15 to the A5 following a gas leak earlier this morning (Wednesday), which stems from the junction of Rookery Lane near Stoke Bruerne.

The road is closed both way. Picture via AA

It is expected that the road will remain closed until at least tomorrow while Cadent gas engineers fix the problem.

Firefighters and Northamptonshire Police were called at 2.14am this morning (July 25) after being alerted to the incident.

The closure is causing long delays on all surrounding routes including the M1, A45 and the Queen Eleanor Roundabout.

AA Traffic News is reporting traffic is still able to access Roade, Grafton Regis and Yardley Gobion and there is a detour in operation along the A422.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "Cadent engineers are currently dealing with a gas escape on the A508 Northampton Road with the junction of Rookery Lane near Stoke Bruerne.

"The A508 is currently closed between Stoke Bruerne and Roade and a signed diversion is in place.

"We’re sorry for any disruption this may be causing and we are doing all we can to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

"Suspected gas escapes should be reported on 0800 111 999* (Calls may be recorded and monitored)."