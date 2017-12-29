Gang of youths take haul of outdoor clothing from Northampton store

A group of youths walked into an outdoor clothing shop in Northampton before leaving with £2,000 worth of designer products.

Police have released CCTV images of the gang wanted in connection with a theft Northampton.

A group of at least eight youths entered the Ultimate Outdoors store in Riverside Park, Northampton before taking at least £2,000 of North Face products from the shop without paying.

All the offenders were wearing dark clothing and hoods.

Anyone with information about the theft, which happened between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on Thursday, November 9, should call police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.