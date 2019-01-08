Gang of youths on bicycles 'swerve in and out of traffic' and attack motorcyclist waiting at lights in Northampton

A group of young men on bicycles assaulted a motorcyclist waiting at a set of traffic lights in Northampton.

Witnesses are asked to come forward after the incident at a set of traffic lights in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, outside the White Elephant Pub between 6.30pm and 7pm on December 30.

A motorcyclist was stationary at the lights when a group of five or six young men on pedal cycles began to swerve in and out of the traffic before coming alongside the motorcyclist. They then started to kick at him appearing to be trying to force him into oncoming traffic.

Witnesses to the incident, which happened next to the White Elephant pub, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.