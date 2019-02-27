Gang chased man into Northampton shop and attacked him with bat

Two men are wanted after a group of males chase a man into a shop in Northampton and hit him in the back of the head with a bat

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the attack in Kenmuir Avenue.

Do you recognise this man?

Between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on February 12, a man in Kenmuir Avenue was approached by a group of unknown men carrying weapons.

He ran from them and was followed into a shop, where he was struck to the back of the head with a bat, causing a cut.

The group then attacked a car, smashing the windows and causing dents to the bodywork.

Anyone with information about the identity of the men pictured, or about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.