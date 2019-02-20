Gallery pictures show zombies taking over farm near Northampton for a new film

More than 50 actors, cast and crew from Northamptonshire have been filming part of a science-fictionesque film trailor this week near Pitsford Reservoir with the aim of securing funding to shoot a full feature length film next year. Actors were soaked in fake blood and one cast member was chained to a tree as flesh-eating humans gnored on his bones. The “No Salvation” plot follows the fortunes of a handful of characters that face the struggle of staying alive in post apocalyptic England whilst the rest of the world quarantines and observes from afar.

