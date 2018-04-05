GALLERY: Northampton’s gender pay gap revealed

Companies in Northampton with more than 250 employees have revealed the difference in pay between men and women, following last night’s deadline.

The companies with the greatest pay differences between men and women have been revealed.

Larger firms across the country had to submit the pay disparities between male and female employees by last night as part of new Government rules.

The company with the highest median pay gap between male and female members of staff was Northampton School for Boys with a 60.6 per cent disparity. This means that women earn 39p for every £1 that men earn.

At the other end of the scale, construction firm Lindab Limited, based at Carousel Way, pay women 25.1 per cent more than men.

The average median pay gap for companies based in Northampton was 11.4 per cent, which compares to a national average of 12 per cent.

We have also included the firms whose female employees earn proportionally more than men - nine in total.

In total, eight firms claimed to pay men and women equally.

Those companies are listed below.

ACS RECRUITMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

AVERY HOMES (CANNOCK) LIMITED

AVERY HOMES (NELSON) LIMITED

AVERY HOMES RH LIMITED

FfW

Industrial Site Maintenance Ltd

ST MATTHEWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

TOOLSTATION LIMITED