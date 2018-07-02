GALLERY: Hundreds line Northampton streets to watch yearly Armed Forces Day parade

Hundreds of Northampton townsfolk lined Northampton streets where celebrations took place over the weekend to mark Armed Forces Day.

A full day of entertainment kicked off on Saturday (30 June) with a marching parade of serving troops, veterans and cadets who took to the town’s streets at 10.30am.

The parade set off from the top of Abington Street before looping around the Market Square twice.

During the first loop of the Market Square troops performed a salute and then councillor Tony Ansell and air vice-marshal Andrew White CB DL led an address, after the second loop at approximately 10.50am.

Following the parade, visitors enjoyed live music on the Market Square and visited stalls of Armed Forces organisations such as the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, Rewards for Forces, the Royal Marines Association, the Grenadier Guards and Blind Veterans UK.

Councillor Ansell said: “Armed Forces Day celebrations provide a great opportunity for people to come together and show how proud we are of our Armed Forces, past and present.”

The celebrations officially started off on Monday (June 25)with a flag raising ceremony where councillor Tony Ansell, the mayor of Northampton, was joined by councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of Northampton Borough Council, as he shared a few words before raising the Armed Forces Day flag in front of the Guildhall.