Future of Northampton park could include new cafe and designated barbecue area

A five-year 'master plan' could see a cafe, new benches and designated barbecue area built in a Northampton park.

Plans are being drawn up to revitalise Beckets Park after more than 200 people pitched their preferences in an online survey.

Park Coordinator Luisa Jepson

Ideas have included more picnic benches, new paths, toilets, a social-enterprise cafe and a designated barbecue area.

Residents also wanted to know what will happen to the park's disused pavilion.

Now, a drop-in session has been announced on January 17 between 2pm-7pm at 78 Derngate where people can discuss the recommendations.

Park Coordinator Luisa Jepson said: "I was commissioned to produce a five-year master plan for Beckets Park. Starting last year, I met with key stakeholders who have an interest in the park. I have met with many people - from young Sea Cadets, marina staff and residents to park users and people living locally.

.

"Everyone has been keen to give input into the plan. I am extremely pleased that our online survey had over 200 responses. It's clear that the park is greatly loved and valued by all as a crucial green space next to the town."

"The profile of Beckets Park has been raised over the last few years and now everyone realises its future is very important. Lots of suggestions have been made and I hope people will drop by to hear about the various recommendations and add their own thoughts."

The recommendations will be compiled into a report and then submitted to the council.