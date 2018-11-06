Future is safe for Northampton swimming pool where generations of children have learned to swim

The future of a Northampton swimming pool where generations of children have been taught to swim has been secured.

After months of uncertainty, a contractor has been found to take over responsibility for Barry Road swimming pool from the county council.

Helen Garrett is one private coach whose business at the pool has been saved by the new contract.

Northamptonshire based swimming group Aqualight will run the pool on the grounds of Barry Primary School in a new 10-year contract.

It comes after leaders at Barry Primary School washed their hands of the pool's running costs and handed the school back to the local authority.

Parents, teachers and private swimming coaches spent months unsure of whether a new owner would be found for the popular pool.

But the announcement today (November 6) means the pool can now return to full operation and offer lessons to Northamptonshire's children and adults again.

The pool which dates back to 1903 and has been open for lessons and private hires for decades will see further investment to enhance the facility.

County council cabinet member for environment, councillor Ian Morris said: “We’re thrilled to announce Aqualight as the long-term operator of this much-loved and well-used swimming pool ensuring it stays open to the local community for many years to come.

“We conducted an extensive search to find a provider that would not only manage the pool, but one which also shared our vision to keep local residents at the heart of its future.

“Despite Barry Primary School itself moving out of council control and into management by an Academy trust, we’re still taking overall responsibility of the pool to ensure its long-term future for years to come.

"We know it is treasured by locals and visitors alike, and that it has become an important part of the community. And with new exciting investments into its facilities being explored, the pool has a very bright future ahead.”