Further arrest made in connection with murder of Louis-Ryan Menezes in Northampton

Detectives investigating the murder of Louis-Ryan Menezes on a Northampton street have made another arrest.

A 17-year-old boy from Northampton was taken into police custody last night (May 30).

Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death on Drayton Walk, in the St David's area, between 6pm and 7pm on May 25.

Three other people - a 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman from Northampton and a 37-year-old man from London - were arrested on Tuesday (May 29).

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Drayton Walk area of St David’s between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, May 25, or in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road is asked to contact police on 101.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.