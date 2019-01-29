Further arrest in Kettering murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a man at his Kettering home have made a further arrest.

Tairu Jallow, 29, was stabbed to death at his home in Havelock Street on January 14 last year.

Flowers left outside Tairu's house.

Four men - Babacarr Sylva, Kausu Ceesay, Clever Makande and Ngange Sowe - have already been charged with his murder with their trial due to begin in March.

Yesterday a 22-year-old man from Birmingham was also arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

The arrest was the result of a joint operation between Northamptonshire Police and West Midlands Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally White, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “While Mr Jallow’s murder took place a year ago, our investigation remains ongoing.

“We hope news of this arrest may jog the memory of anyone in the area at the time he was killed.

“Anyone who remembers something which may be helpful to our investigation is asked to call 101 and ask for the Operation Network team.”