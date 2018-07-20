Fundraising drive to find £50,000 for Northampton Gymnastics Academy after losing out on sports grant

A Northampton gymnastics school for over 500 children is asking families and donors to help them find £50,000 after losing out on a funding grant.
Northampton Gymnastics Academy was hit by a huge gap in its funding after missing out of a scheme in May and has been raising cash ever since.
It comes as the club is set to move from its tired home in Benham Sports Centre to a new 10,000 square foot facility in Round Spinney Industrial estate in August - but they have been short on money to afford any renovations or equipment for the new site.
Director James Kikta said: "Unfortunately, whilst gymnastics has a large following, it is very poorly funded unless it is located in a major city.
"I am 110 per cent committed to the academy. I am more determined than ever to see NGA accomplish its goal."
The academy is a non-profit organisation where profits are reinvested back into the academy to help maintain, replace and update the academy's equipment.
In its drive to make up the £50,000, the academy has opened a GoFundMe page asking parents to help and have written to businesses asking for sponsorship.
Over 120 young members also clubbed together £900 through a "Smarties tube" change donation to help their academy.
Among the expensive equipment needed is a £12,000 set of safety matting for its parallel bars and £30,000 safe-land raised pit system.
Northampton Gymnastics Academy's "elite squad" represented the town for the first time at the British Championships 2018 at the Echo Arena.
But without the £50,000 funding, the new facilities will not even be able to install heating, basic toilets or a changing area.
Parents and supports have also raised over £1,200 this year through tombolas and fundraising drives, while the GoFundMe page has raised over £3,000 in five months.