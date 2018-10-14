Fundraiser spectacular for Northampton woman on anniversary of life-changing heart and lung transplant

The family of a Northampton woman is holding a fundraising spectacular to mark 17 years since their daughter's life was saved by a complete heart-and-lung transplant.

An evening of "first-class" brass band music and gospel singers is being held at Northampton High School to raise money for the Harefield Hospital Transplant Club.

The fundraising spectacular flyer.

It's how Northampton-born Natasha Rogers and her family want to say thank you for the fresh chance at life she received nearly two decades.

Her father, Graham Rogers, said: "The music will be first class and the comedy will be the icing on the cake. It's going to be an electric evening."

When she was 26, Natasha and her family were told she only had two weeks to live. After years of doing her best to stay active, a serious condition she had had since birth had taken a "nosedive".

But in June 2001, they got the life-changing call that a dying woman had agreed to donate her heart and lungs.

Since the transplant, Natasha has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Graham said: "Eight weeks later, Natasha came home from intensive care, it was like her new life had begun.

"She was full of life. It meant so much just to go out on a walk and see her strolling along when before she would have needed a wheelchair."

The operation saved Natasha's life. She is now 46-years-old and has raised tens of thousands for charity through fundraising events, sponsored runs and competing in the annual British Transplant Games.

Now, her family have set the date for their next fundraising event with an evening of music and comedy at Northampton High School, in Newport Pagnell Road, on November 24.

It will feature world-renowned songster husband and wife Andrew and Sue Blyth as well as brass band music by acclaimed Peterborough Citadel.

The evening will also be compered by ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, who finished third on Britain's Got Talent in 2014.

Graham said: "We could just sit back and say 'thank you for the heart and lungs' and let that be that. But when we see Natasha every day and see the difference that transplant made to her life we feel we just have to say thank you somehow.

"You won't have a better evening of entertainment for £10."

Tickets are available at the door. The show starts at 7.30pm. All proceeds will go to the Harefield Hospital Treatment Club.