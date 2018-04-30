Fun run for severely disabled Northampton teen to raise funds for wheelchair accessible front door

The parents of a 15-year-old Northampton teenager, who requires around-the-clock-care, are set to host a 5k fun run for the Life of Lewis Appeal.

Lewis Herbert, 15, was diagnosed with West’s Syndrome at three months old, which then developed into Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) - a rare form of epilepsy, which means he can have more than 100 seizures every day.

The fun run will take place along the canalside on Father's Day.

Gary Herbert, who provides his son with 24-hour care, is hosting a 5k fun run at The Old White Hart on Sunday, June 17 to raise money for a wheelchair accessible front door for Lewis to safely get in and out of their house.

The fun run is starting at 11am along the canal, opposite The Old White Hart pub, with bacon sandwiches on offer to runners from 10am.

Lewis' dad, Gary, said: “We are arranging a 5k fun run in aid of raising money for the Life for Lewis Appeal on Father's Day (Sunday, June 17) at the Old White Hart, Far Cotton.

"It's fancy dress, and everyone is welcome. This is set to be a really enjoyable day for all the family.

"We'd love to see as many people as possible and you can come as one of your favourite superheroes or villains."



To enter the run, adults are asked to pay £6, with a £3 fee for children and under 5’s go free. Hosts say there will be medals for all of the children who participate, and all money raised will fund the Life for Lewis Appeal.



Sponsor forms are available at info@theoldwhitehartinn.com