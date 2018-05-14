Fun day to take place next month for Northampton youngsters operation fund

The parents of a five-year-old Northampton boy with cerebral palsy are hosting a fun day next month to help raise £60,000 to help him stand and walk unaided.

Reception pupil Harry Restall, of Duston, was diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy when he was a baby and his only hope of walking and living a more independent life is undergoing Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and extensive physiotherapy in the USA, which is not funded by the NHS.

Harry's parents are inviting you to join in the fun at The Squirrels Inn next month.

Born prematurely, East Hunsbury Primary School pupil Harry had bowel surgery at one-day-old and fought off countless sepsis infections while he was in the neonatal intensive care unit, which has left him with brain damage.

Harry is currently having regular physiotherapy at Footsteps in Oxfordshire, but after his mum took time off to become his full-time carer, crowdfunding has become the family's only option to help Harry use his legs.

Unfortunately, this operation is not funded on the NHS nor is the intensive physiotherapy that Harry attends at Footsteps in Oxfordshire, which assists with Harry’s rehabilitation.

If his family succeed in achieving their fundraising goal, Harry will go to America to receive this pioneering surgery.

Since the Chronicle & Echo first covered Harry's story, kind-hearted readers, among other donators, have pledged £9,510 towards the youngster's cause - but there is still a long way to go.

On Saturday, June 9 Harry's family are hosting their first-ever charity day between 12 noon and 4pm at The Squirrels Inn, in Duston, to get him 'one small step closer' to the USA.

On the day families will get the chance to enjoy a magician, disco, entertainer, balloon modelling, glitter tattoos, face-painting, and three bouncy castles among a whole host of other activities.

To donate to Harry's cause: www.treeofhope.org.uk/harry-restall/