Fun day raises over £2,300 for five-year-old Northampton boy with cerebral palsy

Hundreds of people digged deep for Harry Restall's fundraising effort on Saturday to raise money for his life-changing operation in America.

Reception pupil Harry Restall, of Duston, was diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy when he was a baby and his only hope of walking and living a more independent life is undergoing Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and extensive physiotherapy in the USA, which is not funded by the NHS.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Born prematurely, East Hunsbury Primary School pupil Harry had bowel surgery at one-day-old and fought off countless sepsis infections while he was in the neonatal intensive care unit, which has left him with brain damage.

Harry is currently having regular physiotherapy at Footsteps in Oxfordshire, but after his mum, Jenny, took time off work to become his full-time carer, the family has been trying different methods of fundraising to achieve Harry's £60,000 operation goal.

On Saturday (June 9) his mum Jenny and dad Gareth hosted a fun day at The Squirrels Inn, in Duston, to try and boost Harry's fund. After a fun-filled day of rock hunts, magicians, pass the parcel and music, over £2,332 was raised to get Harry to the USA.

Speaking on the day Jenny said: "When you see this you are just overwhelmed by kindness and support. There is huge community spirit.

"You realise that there is humanity and you realise that it still does exist. It's been a really really good day."

But Harry needs to undergo surgery before he is eight years old for the operation to have the most successful outcome.

Since the Chronicle & Echo first covered Harry's story, kind-hearted readers, among other donators, have pledged £16,000 towards the youngster's cause.

Thanking Chron readers Jenny added: "We would love to thank readers of the Chronicle & Echo for your compassion, kindness support and donations.

"They have provided much-needed morale into continuing this very challenging fundraising campaign. You should be very proud in helping to change our little boys' life for the better.

"It is very hard to put into words how much we appreciate your help."

