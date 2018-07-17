Fun and smiles all around at Northamptonshire primary school sports day

“The children get an awful lot of fun and enjoyment from sports day, but also learn about life... that you have do be gracious in victory and defeat.”

This is the view of The Bramptons Primary School headteacher John Gillet who helped to coordinate the school’s annual sports day for ninety-five pupils yesterday (July 16).

Parents stood on the sidelines to watch their little ones compete in two races of their choice before mums, dads and guardians took to the race track to compete against one another.

Mr Gillet said: “The children love sports day. We do proper competitive running races for those who want to take part and more traditional events like egg and spoon and the sack race too.

“We talk to the children about how you should always try to win when competing but sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t.

“The children all take part in two races of their choice but can then volunteer to do extra ones too. Its a great, social, fun atmosphere.

“We love our sport at The Bramptons, we see it as important to many of our children for fun, health and well-being and learning about ourselves and some important life lessons.”