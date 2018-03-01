Full list of services affected by severe disruptions at Northampton train station

London Northwestern Railway disruptions between Northampton and Milton Keynes and Northampton and the West Midlands have been affected due to signalling problems, train operators say.

There is 15 services running between Northampton via Milton Keynes central that have been affected, which include:

09:49 London Euston to Birmingham New Street due 12:02

09:54 Birmingham New Street to London Euston due 12:18

10:13 London Euston to Birmingham New Street due 12:17

10:14 Birmingham New Street to London Euston due 12:27

10:33 Birmingham New Street to London Euston due 12:46

10:54 London Euston to Northampton due 12:06

11:02 Crewe to London Euston due 13:50

11:24 London Euston to Milton Keynes Central due 12:21

11:26 Tring to London Euston due 12:08

11:46 London Euston to Crewe due 14:24

12:02 Crewe to London Euston due 14:50

12:10 Bletchley to London Euston due 12:46

12:47 Milton Keynes Central to London Euston due 13:45

15:47 Milton Keynes Central to London Euston due 16:45

17:13 London Euston to Birmingham New Street due 19:20

There is seven services running between Northampton via the West Midlands that have been affected, which include:

09:49 London Euston to Birmingham New Street due 12:02

09:54 Birmingham New Street to London Euston due 12:18

10:13 London Euston to Birmingham New Street due 12:17

10:14 Birmingham New Street to London Euston due 12:27

10:33 Birmingham New Street to London Euston due 12:46

11:25 Northampton to Birmingham New Street due 12:42

17:13 London Euston to Birmingham New Street due 19:20