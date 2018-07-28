Full extent of UK heatwave's damage to Northampton park revealed by drone footage

Shocking drone footage has shown how the UK heatwave has left a Northampton arid and parched.

The bird's eye view shows how the grass on the Racecourse has been left yellow and dead after weeks of unrelenting temperatures and no rain.

It comes as Thursday (July 26) was declared the hottest day of the year as temperatures in London rose to over 35C and Northampton hit 32C.

Peter Kennedy, a professional aerial photographer who runs Premier Drone Services, was able to fly his drone above the park and show the full extent of the sun's damage to the grass.

He said: "I've been living in Northampton for 30 years but I've never seen anything like this. It's just so dry.

"In this line of work, the weather has been ideal for flying the drones. But the footage shows just how dry the grass has become."

Significantly cooler temperatures of around 19C and heavy showers have been forecast in Northampton today (July 28).

