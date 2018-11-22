Frosty windscreen warning for 15 Northants drivers

This morning’s frost snap clearly caught some Northants drivers unaware.

Police officers posting on social media site Twitter said they were left ‘speechless’ at one motorist’s attempt to clear their windscreen.

Members of the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads team said they had reported 15 drivers for failing to clear their windscreens this morning (Thursday, November 22).

The Highway Code states that lights, brakes, steering, exhaust system, seat belts, demisters, wipers and washers should all be working.

Lights, indicators, reflectors, and number plates must be kept clean and clear.

Windscreens and windows must be kept clean and free from obstructions to vision.

Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to £1,000.