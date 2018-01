A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Northampton has been released.

The incident took place at the Boston night club and bar, in College Street, on November 27 at about 1.30am.

A man was asked to leave the premises by door staff. He then became aggressive and damaged a glass panel on the door.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.