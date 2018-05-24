From Billing to Iceland - finance team celebrate firm’s anniversary with Midnight Sun Run

More than 50 employees of a Northampton-based family-run car finance company are travelling to the land of ice and fire for a charity fundraiser.

Staff of Billing Finance will fly north to take part in the Iceland Midnight Sun Run to raise funds for three local Northampton-based charities.

The trip is part of the business’s 35-year-anniversary celebrations, and among those flying to Iceland is James Mackaness, who founded the company in 1983.

The 73-year-old won’t be running but will support those taking on the 5km, 10km or half marathons.

Team Billing member, 53-year-old Janice O’Dell, a credit controller from Irchester, applied for her first ever passport so she could take part.

She said: “I’ve brought up a family and spent my whole life looking after other people and pets.

“I’ve never been further than Glasgow so thought it was about time I did something for myself.”

Managing director of Billing Finance, Oliver Mackaness, says: “Team building, well being and personal development, as well as helping local charities, is very important to us.

“Two years ago, a group of 36 went to the Geneva running festival, and I’m delighted we will have even more runners who this time are raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, The Hope Centre and Children Are Butterflies.

“I am really proud of the staff at Billing for taking on these challenges, and grateful to our wonderful trainer and mentor Ali Cooper, who will be coming with us.” Oliver added: “Taking part in these events isn’t compulsory but getting fit and taking on the challenge of a charity run can be life changing.”

www.everyclick.com/icelandmidnightsunrun2018