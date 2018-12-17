Friends open new bar selling 34 gins in popular Northampton nightspot

Two longtime friends have opened a new two-storey gin and tonic bar in St Giles Street, next to the Wig & Pen pub.

The two-storey bar and lounge, called G&Ts, opened on Friday (December 14) after pals, Max Taylor-Smith and Cillian Hickey renovated the former hairdressers in Northampton's St Giles Street.

More than 40 close family and friends were invited to the opening night to celebrate the launch and test out the 34 gins on offer, with customers being turned away at the doors as it was so popular, Max said.

The duo say their vision for the new bar is to mix and serve the finest gin and tonic flavour combinations as well as to educate customers on how to pick the best drinks to suit their taste buds.

On what makes G&Ts stand out from the crowd Max said: "Primarily I would say it's knowledge of the ingredients. Whatever your flavour profile for food, or other drinks, we will find a G&T to match.

"Other places are not so specialised or trained, it very much relies on the customer to know which they really want.

"For example, our deals menu is made of a range of different flavours, citric, spicy, floral, Mediterranean, sweet, and not just the country's top 10 gins."

The watering hole aims to strike a different atmosphere on both floors. Upstairs, customers can ease back and enjoy their drinks slowly in the lounge while downstairs will aim to be a vibrant bar area with quirky furniture.

The £20,000 renovation project, which took one month to complete, will be open in the evenings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

But Max did not rule out the possibility of opening on other days, depending on how business goes.

For those who do not like gin the bar also offers a small number of hand selected beers, spirits and soft drinks as an alternative.