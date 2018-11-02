Friend to take on mammoth run past 12 football league stadiums for friend battling terminal cancer

A Northampton man is taking on a 12 hour run for his best friend who was diagnosed with terminal cancer this year.

Chris Lamb, 34, of Obelisk Rise met his friend Tommy Rawthrone at Kingsthorpe Middle School and in just over a week, on Sunday, November 11, Chris will be running 100km to raise more money to help Tommy while he is having treatment.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise money for Tommy who is battling stage 4 cancer.

Chris, who is running alone, will start his run at Wembley Stadium before he stops off at 10 other London football league clubs, ending at Emirates Stadium for the Arsenal v Wolves match.

Chris said: "I’ve known Tommy for over 20 years, we met at middle school and are the same age, 34.

"This news has rocked so many people and all we want to do now is give Tom and his family the best support possible.

"He was self employed and he had to quit work so he had no work coming in. He has just bought his first home before he got diagnosed and he's now having to take regular trips to London and fund everything himself."

Picture of Tommy before treatment supplied by Chris.

In July 2013 Tom was ready to embark on a trip of a lifetime travelling with a friend round the world before he became seriously ill. Tests showed he had an extremely rare form of cancer, which was attached to his heart and secondary tumours had grown on his lungs.

Tom spent the next three months receiving a very aggressive chemotherapy at Addenbrooks Hospital and had open heart surgery to remove the mass at Papworth in 2013.

Tom fought back to fitness over the next year when his disease went into remission.

Over the next three years Tom worked extremely hard to get his life back on track returning to work while being monitored regularly.

Having defied the odds of beating stage 4 cancer Tom took a huge step and purchased his first home in September 2017.

However a week before he was due to move in Tom began to struggle with pain and began coughing up blood.

Doctors confirmed the cancer had returned and the situation was serious.

A large and mature mass was found in his liver, with secondary cancers in the lungs and his spine.

In August 2018 he was told that the treatments did not worked and the cancer is now terminal.

The money raised by Chris on his London run will help pay to get Tommy to and from hospital, help pay for his food shopping, and aid his families aftercare.

So far an amazing 264 people have raised £12,155.

So far £12,155 has been raised but more money can be pledged here to spur Chris on.