Friend is raising money towards funeral of Northampton woman Jerica

A fundraising page has been set up so people can contribute towards the funeral costs of a Northampton homeless woman.

Jerica, aged 38, passed away sometime between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in St James while sleeping rough.

Jerica

The Chron has been inundated with messages of sadness at the news as well anecdotes and happy memories from her friends.

One friend, Lily, has set up a donation page through Facebook, with the approval of Jerica's daughter. Lily wants people to donate to give Jerica as good a funeral as possible.

Lily said: "Now Jerica is no longer here, it saddens me greatly that her life ended being homeless on the street. It would be appreciated so much if the people of Northampton could please donate to help towards giving Jerica a loving send off.

"A donation no matter how small will be appreciated so much.

"Jerica lost her life on the first day of a new year living on the street. This should never have happened to her, or to anyone.

"A new year is meant to be a new start, not the end. Please help and show that no matter what is said of Northampton, and all the negativity, we as a community care. Her life mattered."