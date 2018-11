A fresh appeal has been launched to help find an 18-year-old girl from Northampton who has been missing for over two weeks.

Nita Valentina has been missing from her home in Northampton since October 31 and was last seen on November 8 in the Kettering area.

Officers are growing concerned from her welfare and are urging Nita, or anyone with any information as to her whereabouts, to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.