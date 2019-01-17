Free therapy sessions in Northampton ahead of 'Blue Monday' - the most depressing day of the year

A Northampton charity is offering free therapy sessions ahead on 'Blue Monday' this week - which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

With January 21 - the third Monday of the month - said to be the most depressing day of the year, St Andrew’s Healthcare is offering people the chance to learn skills and techniques to improve their mental health.

The Northampton-based charity is offering a free Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) group, designed to help people break out of thought patterns that are making them feel stressed or unhappy. The course will also introduce mindfulness.

St Andrew’s Therapy Clinics will be providing a free six-week course, starting on February 19, for up to 10 people. Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

A spokeswoman for St Andrew’s Healthcare said: “Many people find the winter months a struggle, but CBT is proven to be very effective in helping them manage their feelings. The aim is to give people the skills to recognise when they are stuck in unhelpful thinking and behaviour patterns or habits that are making them feel bad. They can then learn how to break out of these habits in order to feel better.

“We want to help people through Blue Monday and beyond, and we’re looking forward to welcoming 10 people onto the course.”

People interested in this free CBT course must commit to attending all six of the sessions.

Applicants must be over 18 and live in Northamptonshire. While applicants can self-refer by calling 0300 303 3971, a GP referral would be helpful.

An Assistant Psychologist from St Andrew’s Healthcare will also contact applicants for an initial telephone assessment.

For further information, call 0300 303 3971 or visit the St Andrew's Healthcare website.