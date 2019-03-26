Free parental support and baby massage on offer at first wellness event in Duston

Duston Parish Council is hosting its first Community and Wellness Fair this Saturday with baby massage lessons, saving advice and parental support.

There will also be free tasters in mindfulness, hypnotherapy, reflexology and massage while NHS checks will be available for those aged between 40-74 to check blood pressure, cholesterol, weight BMI, alcohol consumption and health advice.

Mindfulness tasters need to be pre-booked and can be done so by contacting Chris Patching on 01604 838088 or by emailing him on: cpatching@nltrust.org.uk

Councillor John Caswell, chair of Duston Parish Council, said: “I am delighted that we have our first Community and Wellness Fair and I am sure it will go down very with local people.

"Many stalls will be available on the day and so there will be something for everybody. I urge people to come and pop in.

"As well as our regular scheduled events for all to enjoy, we will be launching a series of pop up well being initiatives throughout the year for all ages to come together and share skills, get free advice, or simply just get out and enjoy some company for a couple of hours."

The event will take place on Saturday, March 30, from 10am to 1pm at Duston Community Centre.

Councillor Caswell added: "Duston is a community that has much to offer its residents and getting involved in your neighbourhood has many physical and mental health benefits.

"Being involved in community life is a great way to stay active.

"The parish council is working alongside our local organisations that do so much for our residents.”

For further information please contact Alison Grantham, bcdm@duston-pc.gov.uk, 01604 583626.