Free mothers day photo booth at Northampton shopping centre

Customers can take free snaps with their loved ones and enter them into a prize draw to win £250 worth of holiday vouchers this Mothers Day.

The free of charge photo booth will be at Weston Favell shopping centre on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 for everyone to use.

Shoppers are invited to take pictures with any of their family member to capture a special snap, and once it has been taken they will receive two instant prints to take home.

A £250 Thomas Cook voucher is also up for grabs.

Shoppers simply need to stick one copy of their photograph to the Weston Favell 'Wall Of Photos' and they will be automatically entered in the prize draw.

Weston Favell’s Centre manager, Kevin Legg, said “We wanted to give our loyal customers an opportunity to have a bit of fun this Mother’s Day and to say a big thank you to the special lady in their lives.

"The photo booth is a chance for our shoppers to make some happy memories and we are looking forward to seeing all of these being shared on our Wall Of Photos.”