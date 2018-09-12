Free laptop for jobless in scheme run by Northampton's council house management team

Unemployed people in Northampton who complete a two-week skills course will get to keep the laptop they train on.

Jobskilla - in partnership with housing provider Northampton Partnership Homes and their development partner Engie regeneration - are running the ICT courses from next week.

As well as a laptop to use at home, learners will receive a nationally recognised qualification after successfully completing the course.

The IT course targets people who are out of work and would like help to go online to apply for their next job.

Helen Town, NPH’s head of asset management and development said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer this course to people looking for work in Northampton.

"Research suggests that 72% of employers wouldn’t even interview someone without basic digital skills, so it’s really important that we support our tenants to get these skills.

"The added bonus of going home with a qualification and a laptop to keep offers a great start to finding that next employment opportunity and allows learners to share their new found skills with other members of the household, including the next generation."

Mrs Town said NPH already offers courses to tenants, but this course is open to anyone in Northampton.

She said: "This supports our 'whole home, whole neighbourhood' approach to regeneration in the town. I would encourage anyone looking for work to get in touch.”

Applicants must be aged 19 and over, be out of work, and be available for the duration of the two- week course.

The first course starts on Monday, September 17 from 9am to 3pm and runs weekdays.

Limited places are still available

To book, visit: www.jobskilla.co.uk/course/2367 or contact Northampton Partnership Homes on Northampton 837360.

The location of the course is Castle Hill United Reformed Church, Northampton.