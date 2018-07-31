Free information and support on sun safety and cancer coming to Northampton

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting Northampton next month with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information about the illness.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is, and will be providing specialist advice and information about sun safety and skin cancer (though please note the team will be unable to perform skin checks.)

The number of people developing melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, is continuing to rise, with around 110,330 people living with malignant melanoma in the UK, and 13,500 people diagnosed every year, (around 37 people every day).

It is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, and slightly more common in women than in men. With all of the varying types combined, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the UK.

Danielle Mellows, Macmillan information and support specialist on the uni,t said: “Skin cancer, if caught early, is very treatable and actually has one of the highest survival rates of all cancers. Being sun aware is key. Our advice is to avoid sun beds, wear a high SPF sun screen with a four-star rating or more so it will block out UVA as well as UVB rays, and cover up in the sun.”

“We’re also there for anyone else with any worries or concerns, no matter what type of cancer. Whether you’ve just been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are living beyond cancer, feel free to pay us a visit – and we welcome carers, family members and loved ones as well.

"We can provide information on a range of issues, including different treatments, financial advice, exercise, getting back to work, or what local services might be on offer for you. You can even just stop by for a chat, no appointment needed.”

Where can I find the Macmillan mobile service in Northamptonshire?

Monday 6th August

High Street, Kettering (NN16 8JA)

10am – 4pm

Tuesday 7th August

High Street, Daventry (NN11 4HU)

08.30am – 2.30pm

Wednesday 8th August

Market Square, Northampton (NN1 2DL)

9am – 4pm

Thursday 9th August

Old Tiffield Road, Towcester (NN12 6PF)

9am – 4pm

Friday 10th August

Oxford Road, Brackley (NN13 7EF)

9am – 3pm

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).

Find out about Macmillan services near you here.