Free eyebrow masterclass in Northampton for women fighting cancer

A beauty therapist in Northampton is offering three one-hour eyebrow masterclasses for women who have lost their hair through chemotherapy.

Define salon owner, Claire Elliott, is a brow specialist who is sitting down every Friday afternoon, for the next three weeks, to teach women how to draw on their eyebrows with a pencil.

The one-hour sessions are completely free of charge and are a way of Claire giving back to her community, she says, after she took on her new business venture in December last year.

The 30-year-old said: "I've been in the beauty industry for 15 years and I'm a fully qualified beauty therapist who is obsessed with eyebrows.

"I have never been touched by cancer and no one in my family has but, as a woman who loves eyebrows, if it was to happen to me that would be a big deal.

"Now I'm in a position to give a bit of something back I really want to."

Claire's second eyebrow masterclass is tomorrow evening at her salon, from 5pm to 6pm, and is a class of up to four women who want to learn how to draw on their brows by using a 'dot-to-dot' style technique.

In the first class Claire teaches the importance of eyebrow shape, in the second class the women get to draw on the brows shadowed by Claire and lastly, in the final session, they get to show off their newly learned skills and draw on the eyebrows themselves.

She added: "I don't want to be the only stylist that does it. As I can only offer certain times and dates if others did it we could help women all across the county."

To book with Claire, call: 01604 315121 or contact her on Facebook @definebeautysalon