Free drug and alcohol support and treatment service launched in Northamptonshire

A new drug and alcohol support and treatment service that is free and confidential has been launched in Northamptonshire after being commissioned by the county council.

STAR, which stands for Support, Treatment, Advice and Recovery was set up with the aim of providing a more accessible prevention and treatment services for those who need it most.

The services can be used by clients themselves, family members of those with drug and alcohol problems and professionals who work with clients with substance misuse issues.

Cecile Irving Smith, cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: “The launch of STAR will enable clients to access support treatment services quickly and provide more help for professionals and family members of those with substance misuse issues.

“Being able to access a range of treatment services through one single point of contact means that clients will be able to access the most appropriate support for them, quickly and effectively.”

In 2017/18, over 260,000 people nationwide sought help and support for drug and alcohol issues.

Now, people requiring advice and treatment in Northamptonshire can call STAR, on a new free and confidential helpline.

STAR is made up of a number of partners, offering a comprehensive offer through one single point of contact. The following services are part of the new STAR organisation:

Aquarius – Provide alcohol training for professionals

The Bridge – Peer support project for people who want support to control, reduce or cease their drug/alcohol use

Family Support Link – Work to reduce the physical, psychological and emotional harm caused to families living with, or caring for someone who is addicted to drugs/alcohol

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Services – Are dedicated to supporting and helping the victims of domestic abuse.

NGAGE with Aquarius – An early intervention drug and alcohol service for young people aged 10-18.

Substance to Solution – Recovery focused support and treatment for drugs and alcohol.

Collectively the above agencies provided help to over 4,000 clients last year.

Anyone who would like to access help or assistance with any drug or alcohol problems can do so by calling STAR, free and confidentially, on 0808 169 8512, Monday to Friday from 9am to 4:30pm.