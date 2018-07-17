Free 12-week course in Northampton offers electronic music lovers chance to be mentored by and record a song with world-famous DJ

Dance music lovers will get the chance to record a track with a renowned DJ thanks to a free 12-week course in Northampton.

In collaboration with DJ Lisa Lashes, who is signed to Carl Cox's label Intec, the PTS Training Academy is bringing the opportunity to those keen to learn more about DJing, music marketing and how to run an event.

Participants' end goal will be to manage and host their own night at The Platform in Northampton, performing with Lisa Lashes and their mentors.

The best, upon completion of the programme, will also be given with the opportunity to record a track with Lisa, who recently climbed to number one on the Beatport charts with her track ‘Acthung’.

"Starting from August 2018, we are proud to present the first-of-their-kind, 12-week music training programmes," said a spokesman for PTS Training Academy.

"The programmes are very interactive, introducing learners to the music industry and giving them insights into the world of DJing, visual production, event promotion and music marketing.

"Learners will work in groups of three, supervised and mentored by world-famous DJs."

Having been in the industry for over two decades, Lisa Lashes is the only female to have been ranked among the top ten DJs in the world by DJ Magazine.

The programmes will be running throughout the year and will be taught by leading industry professionals and a surprise lineup of world-famous DJs, covering everything learners need to know to start out in the music industry.

The programmes are fully funded at no cost to learners.

Those wishing to apply can do so at www.lisalashesschoolofmusic.com.