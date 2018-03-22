Frank Bruno will meet audiences outside Northampton theatre ahead of his show

Former world heavyweight boxing champion and national treasure Frank Bruno is heading to Northampton’s Deco Theatre.

Bruno, who was awarded an MBE for services to boxing, will be the star of ‘Let Me Be Frank’ on Saturday, October 6 - an evening of a conversation hosted by comedian and entertainer Jed Stone.



In the show, which is touring the country, Frank talks openly about his recent autobiography, which charts his illustrious boxing career and his life since hanging up his gloves in 1996.



Since then he has become a popular celebrity, regularly appearing in Panto, and a regular after-dinner speaker.



He has also had well-documented battles with depression, which he also talks openly about and how he used the media attention to help with the stigma attached to mental health, and help raise the standards of care given to those suffering from mental health issues



‘Let Me Be Frank’ will give an audience a full insight into the former boxer’s life, with honest conversation and light-hearted humour for which he is renown and loved nationwide.



There is also an opportunity to meet Frank before the show for photos and autographs, and receive a copy of his book.



For full details: https://www.thedeco.co.uk/event/let-me-be-frank-tour/ or call the Box Office on 01604 491005.