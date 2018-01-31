Fourth man arrested over Kettering murder

Police have arrested a fourth man over the murder of Kettering man Tairu Jallow.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder today (Wednesday).

Tairu Jallow. NNL-180117-153954005

Mr Jallow, 29, was attacked at about 9pm on Sunday, January 14, at his home in Havelock Street.

He died as a result of a stab wound.

Detectives would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Anyone with information can call 101 to speak directly to police officers, or if you would rather remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting Operation Network.

No further action is being taken against three other people, a 17-year-old boy and two men, aged 21 and 24, previously arrested in connection with the incident.