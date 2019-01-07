Four people wanted after man is beaten and subjected to 'homophobic insults' in Northampton town centre

A man was subjected to homophobic abuse and assaulted in Northampton town centre.

At around 1.45am on Saturday (January 5) a man walking along Wellingborough Road, Northampton, from the direction of Abington Square, was approached by a group of two men and two women.

Homophobic insults were made towards the man, who was then assaulted, leaving him with a bloodied face.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this assault are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.