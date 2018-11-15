Four men wanted after climbing over wall in Northampton neighbourhood in burglary

Four men are wanted after they were spotted climbing over a wall into the back of a property in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The burglary happened sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm on November 14 on Fulford Drive.

The four offenders, described as white males dressed in black, were seen to climb over a wall into the back of the property before driving off in a black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.