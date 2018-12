Four men dressed entirely in black threatened the occupants of a Northampton home before stealing their jewellery.

On Saturday, December 22, between 5.45pm and 6.05pm, the men broke into a house in Shoal Creek, Collingtree Park.

Much of the jewellery they took was 'one-of-a-kind', a police spokeswoman said. Some of the items are pictured above.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.