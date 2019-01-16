Four masked men threaten Northampton homeowners with hammer in aggravated burglary

Four masked men, armed with weapons, threatened homeowners before making off with a small amount of valuables in Northampton.

The aggravated burglary happened shortly after 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 15), in Woodside Avenue in Boothville, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

The four offenders, who were masked, gained entry through the back door, and used a hammer and mallet to threaten the victims into handing over some jewellery.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offenders were wearing gloves and balaclavas.

"One of them wore beige trousers, with the others wearing dark coloured combat style trousers. They all wore dark coloured jackets."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.