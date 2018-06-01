Four in a row - NCC looks to appoint its fourth boss in eight months

Crisis-hit Northamptonshire County Council are set to launch a hunt for a new interim boss.

The cash-strapped authority will try to find its fourth chief executive in eight months after conversations with government commissioners, brought in to oversee the council’s financial affairs following years of mismanagement.

Northants County Council chief executive officers Paul Blantern, Damon Lawrenson, Andrew Quincey. NNL-180106-115334005

The appointment will be made on a fixed-term basis, as the authority looks set to be abolished along with borough and district councils after the government said the county must form unitary authorities.

The new chief executive will lead the county council until new unitary authorities are established through local government reform in Northamptonshire.

Former chief executive Paul Blantern resigned in October 2017 after revealing the council was on the brink of financial collapse.

Then his successor Damon Lawrenson - paid £1,150-a-day - left NCC ‘by mutual consent’ in March this year after a union said his appointment lacked transparency.

Andrew Quincey, the council’s Director of Commercial, Place and Health, was appointed interim chief executive in March while the authority awaited the Secretary of State’s direction following the Best Value Inspection earlier this year.

County council leader Cllr Matthew Golby said: “After discussions with the commissioners we will shortly be launching a recruitment process to fill the chief executive post with a fixed term appointment. We aim to conclude the recruitment process as quickly as possible.”