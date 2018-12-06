Four hundred council houses to be built in Northampton over next three years

More than £50 million has been set aside by Northampton Borough Council to build hundreds of new homes.

The building spree has been allowed after a cap on the amount of borrowing to construct new council homes was lifted by the Government.

As a result, cabinet members are next week set to approve a plan to construct 400 council houses over the next three years. And it is part of a wider plan to construct more than 1,000 affordable homes in Northampton over the next decade.

A paper written by the council's chief executive George Candler says the proposals "form the basis for an ambitious programme of new build council housing over the medium term."

Mr Candler says: "This will help the council to address the severe shortage of affordable housing in Northampton and reduce the rate at which the council's housing stock is reducing through Right to Buy."

It comes as the Guildhall battles to offset the depletion of its housing stock by tenants who are taking advantage of the Right to Buy scheme.

Some funds from each sale go towards the cost of a new council house. However, the sales are proceeding at such a quick rate that the overall numbers of council homes are not increasing.

In 2017/18, the local authority lost 138 houses to private hands, with a similar number predicted this year.

The schedule for the new funds, which are set to be rubber stamped on Wednesday (December 12), will see £23.1 million spent in 2019/20. £17.4 million in 2020/2021 and £9.8 million in 2022/2023. These will account for the 400 new homes.

An additional £11.6 million has been budgeted for new homes in 2022/2023.

Northampton Partnership Homes is the preferred developer for the new council homes.