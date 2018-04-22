Four HIMOs approved by Northampton Borough Council's planning committee

Four Northampton streets will see an increase in houses of multiple occupation after the borough council's planning committee approved applications for the change use of existing homes.

A total of six applications were discussed by the committee, who rejected two of them.

Victoria Road (Billing), Farmfield Court (Thorplands), Rothersthorpe Road (Far Cotton) and Henry Bird Way (Cotton End) properties were all given the green light.

Residents and local councillors had raised concerns over high-capacity, lack of parking, anti-social behaviours, a lack of family homes, environmental degradation and criminal activity as reasons for objection.

The four applications were recommended for approval by planning officers on the grounds they would not lead to an unacceptable concentration of HIMOs in the area, and would not adversely affect the character, street scene, local amenities and provision of parking.

The planning committee did go against the officer's recommendation on two occasions, both on highway safety grounds.

In relation to the Ivy Road (Abington) proposal, the highway authority had objected to the application on the grounds that there was no residual parking capacity on street.

The second, in Moore Street (Kingsley) was turned down for issues with parking and additional density in the area.