Four arrested on drugs supply charges after raid on Northampton address

Drugs and more than £3,000 in cash was discovered when police raided an address in Northampton.

Four people were arrested by Northamptonshire Police's Proactive Team during the bust on Sunday, March 10.

The force tweeted that officers attended an address to 'locate a male for a serious offence'.

While there the Proactive team found an amount of cannabis and around £3,000 in cash.

Four people were arrested in the raid:

A 19-year-old man from Hounslow, was arrested on suspicion of serious sexual assault, being concerned in the offer to supply a class-A drug and possession of a class-B controlled drug.

A 26-year-old man from Enfield, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug.

A 25-year-old man from Edmonton, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug.

A 20-year-old man from Northampton, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class-B drug, possession of a class-B drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

All have been released pending further investigation.